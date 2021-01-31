Advertisement

Bison Lose to Kansas City, 49-47

Sam Griesel leads NDSU men's basketball
Sam Griesel leads NDSU men's basketball(kvly)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NDSU Athletics) – Kansas City held the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to 34-percent shooting on Saturday night, beating the Bison 49-47 inside the Swinney Center.

NDSU fell to 8-2 in Summit League play, and Kansas City improved to 3-5. The Bison shot 16-of-47 overall (34 percent) and made 5-of-20 (25 percent) from beyond the arc.

Junior Tyree Eady led the Bison with 14 points, and Jaxon Knotek added 11. Zion Williams led the Roos with 12 points.

NDSU senior Rocky Kreuser scored 10 points to surpass 1,000 in his career. Sam Griesel pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds.

The Bison trailed 48-45 with one minute remaining. Kreuser scored in traffic with 13 seconds left to cut the deficit to one at 48-47. Although Kansas City went 1-for-3 at the free throw line in the final 11 seconds, NDSU missed potential game-winning three-point looks by Kreuser and Knotek.

The Bison return home to host Oral Roberts on Friday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 6.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores
This crash happened near 14th St. S. in Fargo, that’s in the Carl Ben Middle School neighborhood.
UPDATE: 18-year-old hurt in 13th Ave. rollover
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
FPD: Man with homemade flamethrower tries to start fire at clinic, punches employee
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horse’s death after it was found with...
Horse found dead with single gunshot wound
A Cass County judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded...
West Fargo man sentenced after friend dies in DUI crash

Latest News

NDSU women's basketball
NDSU Women Earn Weekend Split With Kansas City
Rocky Kreuser, NDSU Basketball
Bison Grind Out 71-67 Win at Kansas City
Heaven Hamling brings the ball down the court.
Late Run Sends Roos to Win over NDSU Women
North Dakota women's basketball breaks 15 game losing streak
North Dakota women's basketball earns first win