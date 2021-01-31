Bison Lose to Kansas City, 49-47

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NDSU Athletics) – Kansas City held the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to 34-percent shooting on Saturday night, beating the Bison 49-47 inside the Swinney Center.

NDSU fell to 8-2 in Summit League play, and Kansas City improved to 3-5. The Bison shot 16-of-47 overall (34 percent) and made 5-of-20 (25 percent) from beyond the arc.

Junior Tyree Eady led the Bison with 14 points, and Jaxon Knotek added 11. Zion Williams led the Roos with 12 points.

NDSU senior Rocky Kreuser scored 10 points to surpass 1,000 in his career. Sam Griesel pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds.

The Bison trailed 48-45 with one minute remaining. Kreuser scored in traffic with 13 seconds left to cut the deficit to one at 48-47. Although Kansas City went 1-for-3 at the free throw line in the final 11 seconds, NDSU missed potential game-winning three-point looks by Kreuser and Knotek.

The Bison return home to host Oral Roberts on Friday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 6.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.