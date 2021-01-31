18-year-old seriously injured in Barnes County crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old was left seriously injured after a T-bone collision on I-94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on Saturday, January 30th just before 8:30 p.m.

Maren Schettler of Bismarck was heading east on icy, snow-covered roads, when she began to spin out.

Her car crossed the median and onto the westbound lanes, where another car slammed into the drivers’ side door.

Schettler had to be extracted from her car and was taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

The occupants of the other car, Brenda and Hannah Demars of Grand Rapids, MN, were also taken to the hospital, but with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.