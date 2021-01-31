Advertisement

105 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 105 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,422 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 16 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.54 percent.

There are now 1,073 active cases in North Dakota, with 48 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores
This crash happened near 14th St. S. in Fargo, that’s in the Carl Ben Middle School neighborhood.
UPDATE: 18-year-old hurt in 13th Ave. rollover
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
FPD: Man with homemade flamethrower tries to start fire at clinic, punches employee
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horse’s death after it was found with...
Horse found dead with single gunshot wound
A Cass County judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded...
West Fargo man sentenced after friend dies in DUI crash

Latest News

1,087 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths in Minnesota
News - College students weigh in on student loan forgiveness
News - College students weigh in on student loan forgiveness
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Jan 30
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Jan 30
News - 10:00PM News Jan 30 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Jan 30 - Part 2