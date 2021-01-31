105 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 105 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,422 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 16 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.54 percent.

There are now 1,073 active cases in North Dakota, with 48 patients hospitalized.

