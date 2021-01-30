Trail camera catches two garage burglars in the act, police nab both suspects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One homeowner’s solution to recent garage burglaries ended up catching two thieves in the process.

Fargo Police say a homeowner in the 5200 block of 21st. Ave. S. had their garage burglarized two nights in a row, and that prompted the owner to install a trail camera.

On the morning of Saturday, Jan. 30, the camera alerted the homeowner to two men inside the garage. The homeowner quickly called police while watching the thieves at work.

When police arrived, one suspect bolted and the other was arrested on scene. The person arrested on scene is 25-year-old Ryan Delonais of Moorhead. Delonais was arrested for burglary and an unrelated warrant.

A short time later, police found the other guy, 26-year-old Travis Russell, hiding in an apartment building. Russell was arrested for burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and an unrelated warrant.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.