Stolen vehicle report leads to brief chase, suspect later arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they took a report of a stolen vehicle found and it ended with a foot chase and the suspect in jail.

Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, police took a report of a stolen vehicle found at the Red Roof Inn in the 1900 block 44 St. S. When officers arrived, a man got out of the car and ran.

That man, 37-year-old Greg Stephens of Enderlin, only got across the street to the Multiband tower where he was eventually arrested.

Stephens was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of property, refusal to halt, and six unrelated warrants.

