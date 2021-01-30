Advertisement

Stolen vehicle report leads to brief chase, suspect later arrested

Greg Stephens was arrested by police following a report of a stolen vehicle.
Greg Stephens was arrested by police following a report of a stolen vehicle.(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they took a report of a stolen vehicle found and it ended with a foot chase and the suspect in jail.

Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, police took a report of a stolen vehicle found at the Red Roof Inn in the 1900 block 44 St. S. When officers arrived, a man got out of the car and ran.

That man, 37-year-old Greg Stephens of Enderlin, only got across the street to the Multiband tower where he was eventually arrested.

Stephens was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of property, refusal to halt, and six unrelated warrants.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores
This crash happened near 14th St. S. in Fargo, that’s in the Carl Ben Middle School neighborhood.
UPDATE: 18-year-old hurt in 13th Ave. rollover
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horse’s death after it was found with...
Horse found dead with single gunshot wound
A Cass County judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded...
West Fargo man sentenced after friend dies in DUI crash
FPD release photo of car suspected shooter believed to be driving
UPDATE: Car located while suspect is still on the loose

Latest News

Police found this car hung-up on some trains tracks of the north-side of the city, the driver...
Man arrested for DUI after car drives through field, gets stuck on train tracks
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
FPD: Man with homemade flamethrower tries to start fire at clinic, punches employee
News - 10:00PM News Jan 29 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Jan 29 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Jan 29 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Jan 29 - Part 1