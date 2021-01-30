Owners, neighbors speak out after horse shot and killed in rural Erhard, Minn.

FRIBERG TOWNSHIP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The owners of a horse that was shot and killed Thursday morning in rural Erhard, Minn. are speaking out, along with neighbors.

An investigation is underway after owners, Oly and Dawn Ard, say they found their pregnant horse in a pasture with a single gunshot wound.

“It’s awful,” neighbor Brittney Munday says. “I just hope they catch the person.”

Shocking, dirty and cruel are among the words neighbors used to describe the unsettling news.

“For somebody to do something so powerful, it’s a statement,” neighbor Yvonne Whitlock says. “Someone is trying to do something and I don’t understand why they’d take it out on an animal. I just don’t understand what it’s all about.”

The Ard’s horses roam Whitlock’s pasture. Whitlock says she was out doing her chores Thursday morning when the phone rang.

“Oly had called me and he says, ‘Did you hear any gunshots?’” she says.

Oly says it was around 9:30 a.m. that morning he came to the pasture to find his pregnant horse on the ground. He says the body was still warm.

“I said, ‘No, I haven’t heard anything,’” Whitlock says. “He said, ‘My horse has been shot.’”

Oly called the authorities, who’ve launched an investigation. He also turned to Facebook, asking for help. His post has gone viral, thousands of shares, reaching people all over the nation.

The Ard’s say they aren’t ready to go on camera yet, as the news of their horse is making them physically ill. Neighbors are feeling for them.

“I just couldn’t imagine someone doing that,” Munday says. “Especially in this area, we all look out for each other.”

The Ard’s say they think they know who did this. Adding, they’re meeting with authorities next week and are praying for answers.

“It still puts the fear into them and us,” Whitlock says. “What’s next? Are they coming to get another horse? Are they coming to get a family? You know, what are they doing?”

If you have any information about the horse’s death, call the sheriff’s office at 218-998-8555.

