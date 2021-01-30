Advertisement

Minnesotans receive COVID vaccine cancellation message by mistake

File photo of COVID vaccine
File photo of COVID vaccine(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Some Minnesotans enrolled in the state’s pilot COVID-19 vaccination program got multiple emails and texts that wrongly told them their appointments were canceled.

State health officials say nearly everyone who got the erroneous message has been notified that their appointments are indeed confirmed.

The messages came Saturday, Jan. 30 from the state’s vendor, Primary Bio, and were intended for only about 20 people who were ineligible to register for vaccines in the first place.

Minnesota health officials announced 19 virus-related deaths and 1,087 new cases Saturday, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 6,187 fatalities and more than 460,000 confirmed cases.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores
This crash happened near 14th St. S. in Fargo, that’s in the Carl Ben Middle School neighborhood.
UPDATE: 18-year-old hurt in 13th Ave. rollover
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horse’s death after it was found with...
Horse found dead with single gunshot wound
A Cass County judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded...
West Fargo man sentenced after friend dies in DUI crash
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
FPD: Man with homemade flamethrower tries to start fire at clinic, punches employee

Latest News

Ryan Delonais (left) and Tracis Russell (right) are under arrest in connection to a garage...
Trail camera catches two garage burglars in the act, police nab both suspects
Breckenridge Police say this mountain lion was spotted on the northeast side of town.
Breckenridge Police warn of mountain lion sighting in town
Greg Stephens was arrested by police following a report of a stolen vehicle.
Stolen vehicle report leads to brief chase, suspect later arrested
Police found this car hung-up on some trains tracks of the north-side of the city, the driver...
Man arrested for DUI after car drives through field, gets stuck on train tracks