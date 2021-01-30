Man arrested for DUI after car drives through field, gets stuck on train tracks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man will likely face DUI charges after police say he went off the road and drove through a field before getting hung-up on some train tracks.

Police say it happened in the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 30 close to 35th St. N. and 12 Ave. N.

The police report says the driver, 19-year-old Connor McCullough of Fargo, went into the ditch, drove through a field then got caught on some train tracks nearby.

The teen was arrested for DUI and didn’t have any serious injuries.

A mugshot for him was not available at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.