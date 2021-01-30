Advertisement

Man arrested for DUI after car drives through field, gets stuck on train tracks

Police found this car hung-up on some trains tracks of the north-side of the city, the driver was arrested for DUI.(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man will likely face DUI charges after police say he went off the road and drove through a field before getting hung-up on some train tracks.

Police say it happened in the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 30 close to 35th St. N. and 12 Ave. N.

The police report says the driver, 19-year-old Connor McCullough of Fargo, went into the ditch, drove through a field then got caught on some train tracks nearby.

The teen was arrested for DUI and didn’t have any serious injuries.

A mugshot for him was not available at the time of this writing.

