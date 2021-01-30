Late Run Sends Roos to Win over NDSU Women

KANSAS CITY, MO. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State women’s basketball team was held to a season-low 45 points on Friday, as Kansas City used a 10-2 run to close the game in a 53-45 win over the Bison at the Swinney Center.

NDSU dropped to 11-4 overall and 6-3 in Summit League play, while the Roos improved to 7-7 overall and 4-4 in league play. The two teams will face each other again on Saturday, with tipoff set for 2 p.m. The Bison had been 10-0 on the year when hitting the 40 point mark first and 10-0 when leading with five minutes to play.

Senior Emily Dietz led the Bison with 17 points, eight rebounds and tied a season-high with four assists. It was the 20th time in her career leading the Bison in scoring, while she became the 51st player in school history to surpass 800 points. Heaven Hamling added 14 points, three assists and two steals, while Kadie Deaton tied a season-high with seven rebounds. Ryan Cobbins and Deaton each had two steals, while Emily Behnke blocked a career-high two shots. Jonaie Johnson led the Roos with 18 points, while Jada Mickens dropped in 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bison were 18-of-55 (32.7%) from the field and 4-of-16 from 3-point range, while Kansas City was 20-of-53 (37.7%) from the floor and 5-of-15 from downtown. NDSU was 5-of-7 (71.4%) at the free throw line, while Kansas City was 8-of-9 (88.9%). The Bison had an 11-0 advantage in second chance points.

Neither team led by more than four until the final minutes of the third quarter, when Kansas City scored the final six points for a 33-27 lead going into the fourth quarter. NDSU opened the fourth quarter on a 14-5 run over the first 4:59, taking a 41-38 lead with 5:01 left in the game. Dietz hit a pair of free throws with 1:39 to play, tying the game at 43-43, before Kansas City went on a 10-2 run to seal the win.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.