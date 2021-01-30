Freezing Drizzle/Light Snow Tonight

SUNDAY - TUESDAY: Some snow could linger into Sunday, and some travel impacts could continue Sunday morning as well, especially in central Minnesota. Highs Sunday warm again into the 20s. Highs Monday again warm into the 20s for most under a mainly sunny sky. Tuesday’s temperatures look a bit warmer under partly cloudy skies, with most areas warming into the low 30s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Chance of lingering snow early. Mostly cloudy. Low: 20. High: 25.

MONDAY: More sun than clouds. Low: 9. High: 26.

GROUNDHOG DAY TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 15. High: 30.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with snow late, some could be heavy. Low: 24. High: 32.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with some lingering snow and travel impacts. Low: 13. High: 15.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Much colder. Low: -5. High: 4.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: -7. High: 2.