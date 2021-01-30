Advertisement

FPD: Man with homemade flamethrower tries to start fire at clinic, punches employee

Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and...
Fargo Police say Santos Mekwam, pictured above, started a fire at a Sanford clinic lobby and then got in a fight with an employee. The damage from the fire is also pictured above.(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing numerous charges after a wild and scary situation at a Fargo clinic involving a homemade flamethrower and a fight.

Fargo Police say the bizarre situation happened at the Sanford Sleep and Dialysis clinic in the 2800 block of University Dr. around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.

The police report says 50-year-old Santos Mekwam went into the lobby of the clinic and used a can of hairspray and a lighter to start fires.

An employee noticed what happened and tried to stop Mekwam, that led to a fight where police say Mekwam punched the employee in the face and then ran.

Police then found Mekwam in a parking lot close to the clinic with a bottle of hair spray.

A damage estimate from the fire at the clinic was not included in the police report.

Mekwam is now under arrests for simple assault, endangerment by fire and an unrelated warrant.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores
This crash happened near 14th St. S. in Fargo, that’s in the Carl Ben Middle School neighborhood.
UPDATE: 18-year-old hurt in 13th Ave. rollover
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horse’s death after it was found with...
Horse found dead with single gunshot wound
A Cass County judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded...
West Fargo man sentenced after friend dies in DUI crash
FPD release photo of car suspected shooter believed to be driving
UPDATE: Car located while suspect is still on the loose

Latest News

Greg Stephens was arrested by police following a report of a stolen vehicle.
Stolen vehicle report leads to brief chase, suspect later arrested
Police found this car hung-up on some trains tracks of the north-side of the city, the driver...
Man arrested for DUI after car drives through field, gets stuck on train tracks
News - 10:00PM News Jan 29 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Jan 29 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Jan 29 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Jan 29 - Part 1