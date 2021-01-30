Advertisement

Five unanswered goals powers second-ranked North Dakota past Omaha, 6-2

Brad Berry, University of North Dakota
Brad Berry, University of North Dakota(MidcoSN)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If Friday’s opener with Omaha is any indication of what’s to come, the final month of the regular season will be action-packed. North Dakota and the Mavs began a stretch where the teams will meet six times over UND’s final eight games and the Fighting Hawks’ 6-2 win was hard-fought, scrappy and North Dakota actually trailed in the second period before five unanswered goals lengthened UND’s lead in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Just 1:25 in the game, the Fighting Hawks gave themselves the early advantage. Shane Pinto came out of a tie-up in the corner and backhanded a pass to freshman Cooper Moore at the point. Moore fired a shot that traveled through tons of traffic but found its way past Isaiah Saville. It was his second goal in as many weeks and helped give the visitors an edge off the jump.

UND would find itself in the penalty box for 11 minutes in the opening period and the Mavs cashed in on one of the man advantages just under two minutes later to tie the score. It would stay there until UNO took the lead 2:06 into the second on a Martin Sundberg goal. But, North Dakota would finish the frame with goals from Pinto and Mark Senden and added three more in the third to run away with the 6-2 victory for its eighth win in 11 games at Baxter Arena this season (7-2-1 in the NCHC pod).

Pinto had a goal and an assist to give him a team-leading nine goals and 21 points. Grant Mismash tied Pinto in the goals column with his ninth while Moore, Jasper Weatherby, Senden and Judd Caulfield all scored as well for UND.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target, Barnes and Noble
Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores
Police block Center Ave. bridge following crash
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle crashes into downtown building, driver has serious injuries
North Dakota Highway Patrol logo
ND man dies following rollover, being pinned under vehicle
This crash happened near 14th St. S. in Fargo, that’s in the Carl Ben Middle School neighborhood.
UPDATE: 18-year-old hurt in 13th Ave. rollover
William Hillman
Man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for fatal beatings

Latest News

North Dakota men's basketball
UND overcomes 19-point deficit for 83-81 win over WIU
North Dakota women's basketball
Fighting Hawks Dominate the Paint and Glass to Defeat WIU, 70-57
North Dakota men's basketball wins 83-81
North Dakota men's basketball wins 83-81
Sports - UND Football Training Camp Update
Sports - UND Football Training Camp Update