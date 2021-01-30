Advertisement

Fighting Hawks Dominate the Paint and Glass to Defeat WIU, 70-57

North Dakota women's basketball
North Dakota women's basketball
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota (1-13, 1-7 Summit League) picked up its first win of the season on Friday night against Western Illinois, 79-57, as the Fighting Hawks dominated the night in the paint and on the glass. The Leathernecks (3-12, 2-7 Summit League) were outscored 30-10 in the paint and 25-0 in second chance points.

Three Fighting Hawks scored in double figures as Julia Fleecs recorded 19 points 11 rebounds while Jaclyn Jarnot also registered a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. Megan Zander tallied 16 points as well and was one of 11 UND players to get on the scoreboard.

The win marked the first career victory for Interim Head Coach Mallory Bernhard and snapped a 15-game winless streak for UND dating back to Feb. 29, 2020.

