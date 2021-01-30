Breckenridge Police warn of mountain lion sighting in town

BRECKENRIDGE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in the Southern Valley are warning people to keep a watch out for young children and their pets after a mountain lion was spotted in one community.

Breckenridge Police say they took a report of a mountain lion sighting in the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 30. on the northeast side of town.

The animal didn’t cause any problems, but police say to give authorities a call if you spot it in your neighborhood.

Police also say mountain lions generally don’t stay around long and are just passing through.

