Breckenridge Police warn of mountain lion sighting in town

Breckenridge Police say this mountain lion was spotted on the northeast side of town.
Breckenridge Police say this mountain lion was spotted on the northeast side of town.(Breckenridge, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRECKENRIDGE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in the Southern Valley are warning people to keep a watch out for young children and their pets after a mountain lion was spotted in one community.

Breckenridge Police say they took a report of a mountain lion sighting in the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 30. on the northeast side of town.

The animal didn’t cause any problems, but police say to give authorities a call if you spot it in your neighborhood.

Police also say mountain lions generally don’t stay around long and are just passing through.

