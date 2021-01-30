Bison Grind Out 71-67 Win at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team posted a 71-67 road victory over Kansas City on Friday evening, improving to 8-1 in Summit League play. Sam Griesel led the Bison with 15 points, and Tyree Eady added 14.

The Bison made 26-of-33 at the free throw line (79 percent) in the game and shot 52.5 percent from the field.

NDSU freshman Dezmond McKinney scored a season-high 10 points, playing near his hometown of Raytown, Mo. Jarius Cook also scored 10 for the Bison, and Rocky Kreuser and Jaxon Knotek both finished with nine.

With 10 rebounds in the game, Kreuser became the 31st player in NDSU history to surpass 500 career rebounds. He needs eight points to reach 1,000 for his career.

NDSU held a slim 28-27 advantage at the half. The Bison were hampered by 10 first-half turnovers, but committed only three in the final 20 minutes.

Trailing 47-46 with 10 minutes remaining, the Bison strung together a 7-0 spurt over the span of a minute to pull ahead 53-47. NDSU led the rest of the way, going a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line in the final 62 seconds.

The Bison and Roos will play again Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside the Swinney Center.

