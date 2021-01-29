Advertisement

West Fargo man sentenced after friend dies in DUI crash

A Cass County judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded guilty in the drunken-driving death of a friend.(KWTX)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Cass County judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded guilty in the drunken-driving death of a friend.

Judge Wade Webb turned down a sentence reduction for Daniel Dal Pozzo, who in a written request from the state penitentiary in Bismarck, argued a reduced sentence was in the interest of justice and for the well-being of his family. Dal Pozzo was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the June 2019 death of Johnny Grey, a well-known hairstylist in Fargo.

