Two women warn of unsettling situations at Fargo stores

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two women are urging others in the Valley to be more vigilant after they say they had scary and unsettling situations at two separate Fargo retail stores Thursday.

Before Kenzie Pavek made her way to Target Thursday afternoon, she had already seen a post going viral on Facebook which warned of a strange encounter with five men and a woman at Barnes and Noble. The full post:

“I was at Barnes and Noble today and noticed a man staying near my girls and I. We went and had a treat at their cafe and he continued to stick close by. On our way to the check out, I noticed two other men with their phones out, occasionally looking at me. All of them were wandering the store and seemed to not be looking at any specific books, etc... two of them left the store. One was standing by the door and the other by some vehicles. The third guy was still wandering the store and saw me at the check out. I informed management and had someone walk me to my vehicle. The two gentlemen who were outside saw that I had someone with me. They met up outside the store and went back in. I followed up with management afterwards and she said she confronted them and asked them to leave. 5 gentlemen and a women left together and all got in to one van. I may have been paranoid but I’d rather be safe than sorry... Please pay attention to your surroundings. This has put me into a bit of a tizzy today. Pay attention when you are out and about.”

Pavek says she never imagined something similar would then happen to her hours later. She says she was crouched down in the baby food aisle when a man in his 20′s or 30′s bent down next to her, and asked her questions about her kids, how much money her husband makes and if he was a good dad.

“At that point, he reached over and grabbed my hand and wanted to see my weddings rings. And I pulled my hand back and he was like, ‘I’m not scary! Don’t be scared! This isn’t weird.’ I was like, ‘No, this is weird! You’re freaking me out!’” Pavek said.

Pavek says the man then told her he would go to the front with her and pay for her items. She says she quickly walked away and made sure the man wasn’t following her before finding a manager and security to report the situation.

“I was scared, I was vulnerable, I felt violated. Afterward, I felt like I needed to shower. It was just a very uncomfortable feeling,” she said.

Pavek says even if what happened was nothing, she says it’s always important to listen to your gut and wants other women to be more aware going forward.

“I don’t want it to get to the point where he does do something to somebody else and that’s what it takes to hit the news or alert others,” Pavek said. “Watch out, watch what’s going on around you. We shouldn’t have to feel this way, but we do.”

Fargo Police say if something like this happens to you to call the non-emergency number immediately, as most of the time, incidents like these are underreported. Police say while being creepy isn’t illegal, reporting these situations is important for officers to keep a tally of where and how often things like this happen in case of future investigations or criminal charges.

Pavek describes the man as a white male with red hair, 5′10, with a small build.

