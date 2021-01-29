Shoplifters back at downtown Fargo business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Shoplifters were at it again at a downtown Fargo business. This time someone stole at least $50 worth of goods from local makers.

Ashley with Unglued said two people walked in yesterday and bought some items, but she found a woman stuffing her jacket when she looked at the surveillance video.

She said it had to be someone that was familiar with the shop because they knew to ask what prints they had.

“When it’s a small business, and they directly took from five local makers like directly from Fargo at least,” said Unglued Owner Ashley Morken. “It’s really frustrating, and you want to find a way to prevent it from happening ever again and to at least get the things back.

Morken reported it to police and noted in 2020 that they had the most shoplifting ever. She said the shop only addresses shoplifters in person if they see them actively do it and feel it’s safe to. She didn’t “see” it happen until she looked back on the security camera shortly after.

The two people walked into the 400 building.

