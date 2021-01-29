One Hurt in 13th Avenue Rollover

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is being checked out for injuries after a rollover crash on Fargo’s 13th Avenue South.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday near 14th Street. That’s in the Carl Ben Middle School neighborhood.

Roads in the area were blocked off for a time as first responders worked the scene.

There’s no word yet on the extent of any injuries, or what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.