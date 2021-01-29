Advertisement

Horse found dead with single gunshot wound

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horse’s death after it was found with...
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horse’s death after it was found with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.(KYTV)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horse’s death after it was found with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

It happened Thursday in the 30000 block of Co. Hwy. 43 in rural Erhard. The exact time of when the incident happened is unknown. The horse was in a rural pasture with multiple horses.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s office at 218-998-8555.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block Center Ave. bridge following crash
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle crashes into downtown building, driver has serious injuries
North Dakota Highway Patrol logo
ND man dies following rollover, being pinned under vehicle
William Hillman
Man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for fatal beatings
Fargo-Moorhead Summer Cruise Nights changes
Amber Meyer
UPDATE: Richland County woman with Cerebral Palsy found safe in SD

Latest News

1,145 new Covid cases, 28 more deaths in Minnesota
153 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota
North Dakota Capitol
GOP move to kill emergency order would cut food stamp funds
This combination of file photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Prosecutors appeal ruling that split trials in Floyd’s death