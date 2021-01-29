Horse found dead with single gunshot wound

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horse’s death after it was found with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

It happened Thursday in the 30000 block of Co. Hwy. 43 in rural Erhard. The exact time of when the incident happened is unknown. The horse was in a rural pasture with multiple horses.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s office at 218-998-8555.

