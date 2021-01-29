Advertisement

GOP move to kill emergency order would cut food stamp funds

North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota Capitol(KFYR)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A plan by some of the most conservative members of the North Dakota Legislature to terminate a pandemic-related emergency declaration could discontinue food assistance to the state’s neediest residents.

North Dakota and other states that have emergency orders in place have been getting additional money for food stamps under a package passed by Congress. If lawmakers end the emergency declaration, North Dakota would lose $2.8 million monthly for food stamp allocations to nearly 15,425 households.

The resolution is sponsored by GOP Rep. Rick Becker. He says the intent for the resolution isn’t to cut off funding to anyone, but to end a “perpetual” state of emergency declared by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum in March.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block Center Ave. bridge following crash
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle crashes into downtown building, driver has serious injuries
North Dakota Highway Patrol logo
ND man dies following rollover, being pinned under vehicle
William Hillman
Man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for fatal beatings
Amber Meyer
UPDATE: Richland County woman with Cerebral Palsy found safe in SD
City of West Fargo announces municipal service changes due to new green risk level

Latest News

This combination of file photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Prosecutors appeal ruling that split trials in Floyd’s death
A Cass County judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded...
West Fargo man sentenced after friend dies in DUI crash
Fauci, White House Covid response team hold briefing
Watch live at 10AM: Fauci, White House Covid response team hold briefing
White House Press Briefing - Jen Psaki
Watch live at 9AM: White House holds press briefing