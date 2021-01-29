Advertisement

FPD release photo of car suspected shooter believed to be driving

Oliver Tye, suspect vehicle
Oliver Tye, suspect vehicle(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has identified a vehicle that a suspect in a recent shooting may be traveling in.

Fargo Police say 21-year-old Oliver Tye may be driving in a white 2009 Hyundai Sonata with ND 091 DHL plates.

Tye has been charged with attempted murder, along with multiple other crimes connected to a Jan. 24 shooting at The Arbor’s Apartment Complex.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Oliver Tye and/or this vehicle, please call your local law enforcement immediately. Tye should be considered armed and dangerous, and officer urge to not approach him.

The Fargo Police Department remains committed to this investigation and the apprehension of Oliver Tye to ensure Fargo is a safe place to live, work and visit.

