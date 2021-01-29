Advertisement

Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools to allow more spectators at school events

(WSAZ)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools have announced plans to allow more spectators at school events.

This follows Governor Doug Burgum’s announcement on January 27th, lowering North Dakota’s COVID-19 risk level from moderate to low risk.

The changes go into effect for both school districts on February 1st.

Fargo Public Schools:

FPS says the district is going back to selling tickets at the door for most events.

Capacity limits at FPS high schools are as follows:

Davies High SchoolNorth High SchoolSouth High School
Gym 1 900Main Gym        1050Main Gym        1050
Gym 2 752nd Gym          90Back Gym         150
Pool 320Coliseum         375Agassiz Gym 1  75
Scheels Arena  3750Theater            500Pool                 No Spectators
FUI Arena         500Pool                 No SpectatorsGym Center     No Spectators
Theater            480Scheels Arena  3750
Theater            500
FUI Arena         500

FPS says spectators attending events must:

  • Wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth
  • Social distance from other individuals outside of their family or pod whenever possible
  • Practice good hand hygiene
  • Avoid gathering before, during, or after an event

Those wishing to view athletic events may also do so via links on the FPS Student Activities webpage or on the YouTube page for each high school.

Davies High School Activities | North High School Activities | South High School Activities

West Fargo Public Schools:

Beginning Monday, February 1st, the capacity for events at the high school gymnasiums will be increased to 1,000 spectators.

A voucher will no longer be required to purchase a ticket; spectators can purchase an event ticket at the door.

For middle school activities, two spectators per participant will be allowed at each event. This is inclusive of participants on both the home teams and visiting teams.

The Hulbert Aquatic Center will increase capacity to 500 spectators and the West Fargo Sports Arena will increase capacity to 600 spectators in the south rink and 200 spectators in the north rink.

Masks are required for all fans, and table, sideline, and media personnel during contests.

When possible, home athletic contests will be livestreamed through WFPS YouTube channels or third-party vendors.

Links to those contests will be found on Sheyenne High School’s Mustang Live Stream, Horace High School’s Hawk Live Stream, West Fargo High School Packer Live Stream, Cheney Middle School’s Packer Live Stream, Heritage Middle School’s Hawk Live Stream, and Liberty Middle School’s Mustang Live Stream.

