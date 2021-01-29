Advertisement

Crews rush to Fargo apartment for deck fire

Crews rushed to this apartment in the 4700 block of Timber Parkway for a deck fire.
Crews rushed to this apartment in the 4700 block of Timber Parkway for a deck fire.(Aaron Dixon, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a scary night for people in one south Fargo apartment building when crews rushed to the complex for a deck fire.

Authorities say it happened around midnight between Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29 in the 4700 block of Timber Parkway.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly and are currently searching for a cause.

No one was hurt and damage is contained to one unit.

Tru Blu Social Club re-opening in Fargo

