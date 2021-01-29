Crews rush to Fargo apartment for deck fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a scary night for people in one south Fargo apartment building when crews rushed to the complex for a deck fire.

Authorities say it happened around midnight between Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29 in the 4700 block of Timber Parkway.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly and are currently searching for a cause.

No one was hurt and damage is contained to one unit.

