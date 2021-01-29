Advertisement

Can you choose what vaccine you get?

Johnson & Johnson vaccine
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Sanford said the earliest the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine would arrive in the Valley is March.

“Still, it has the ability to reduce the COVID-19 infection to just a common cold, so the vaccine is serving its purpose,” Dr. Avish Nagpal, Sanford Infectious Disease and Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control.

Questions are being raised about the new vaccine’s 66% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe disease in comparison to Pfizer’s 95% and Moderna’s 94% efficacy.

“Pfizer or Moderna,” Mari Hall from Fargo. “Either way, it doesn’t make a lot of difference to me. A little bit hesitant about the johnson and johnson one.”

Some even wonder if you can choose which vaccine you get.

“As of now, we are not in a position to choose,” said Nagpal. “We are using up our vaccines as they come. We are saving anything. And for me, it doesn’t really matter which vaccine you choose as long as it is safe and effective.”

Nagpal with Sanford said that efficacy numbers are nice to know, but as long as the vaccine is safe and effective, it’s doing the job by bringing the COVID-19 infection to a common cold.

“I would choose the Moderna one because the results have been a lot firmer and better but also at the end of the day, if I didn’t have a choice, I’m just going to take whatever one I can get,” said Scottie Knollin from Fargo.

Nagpal added that you should get whatever vaccine is available to you as soon as you can.

Sanford also told us the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has the possibility of becoming a two-dose vaccine, meaning the efficacy rate could go up.

