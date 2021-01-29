153 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 153 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,419 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 33 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.50 percent.

There are now 1,073 active cases in North Dakota, with 51 patients hospitalized.

