Fargo-Moorhead Summer Cruise Nights changes

By Mike Morken
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Classic car lovers will have additional chances to enjoy them next summer in the F-M area.

The Valley Vintage Car Club will be hosting events on Center Street in Moorhead. The dates have not been secured, but the club has 190 members, so you can expect great turnouts.

Meanwhile, Cruise Night in West Fargo will be moving away from downtown this summer. It’s a temporary move, because of road construction in that area this summer. The new location hasn’t been nailed down, but it could be near The Lights along Sheyenne.

Cruise nights are held on the 3rd Thursdays of June, July, August and September.

