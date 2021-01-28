Sen’s Cramer And Hoeven Introduce Legislation To Restrict Biden

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Senators Hoeven and Cramer released a joint statement about their new legislation to restrict thee powers or the President and other officials from issuing a moritoria on energy production, requiring that Congress determine approval for such measures.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer today joined Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) in introducing the Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act, which would prohibit the president or his secretaries of the Agriculture, Interior and Energy departments from issuing moratoria on leasing and permitting for energy and mineral resources on federal lands. Under the legislation, Congress would have to first authorize such a moratorium. This follows executive orders from the Biden administration opposed by Hoeven and Cramer that halt new oil, gas and coal leases on federal land and require a review of all federal permitting practices related to fossil fuels, potentially laying the groundwork for new regulations.

“This legislation would protect our nation’s ability to utilize our abundant energy resources,” said Senator Hoeven, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “By limiting the Biden administration’s efforts to impose a moratorium on federal energy or mineral leases, we are working to support good jobs, economic growth and energy security, while also maintaining an important source of revenue for federal, state and local government.”

“President Biden banning energy development on federal lands would increase the deficit, hurt state and tribal budgets, and make the United States more reliant on foreign producers like Saudi Arabia,” said Senator Cramer. “Our bill takes such a destructive option off the table, supports schools and workers, and protects America’s energy security.”

“We applaud the introduction of the POWER Act. Leasing federal minerals is a highly-regulated legal process and only Congress holds the authority to stop or change this practice. Thanks to the shale boom, the United States has seen tremendous economic growth and increased energy security. Putting a halt to leasing federal minerals is a direct assault on our livelihood in North Dakota, will reduce royalties flowing back to the state, cut funding for schools and destroy more than 10,000 jobs in North Dakota alone. We are proud of our industry and we will continue to stand up against destructive policies that place always-changing/never-defined climate goals above the well-being of hard-working Americans in our food and fuel producing states,” said Ron Ness, President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

In addition to Hoeven, Cramer and Lummis, today’s legislation is cosponsored by Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Roger Marshall (R-Kans.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Pat Toomey (R-Penn.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

The bill has also been endorsed by the Independent Petroleum Association of America, American Petroleum Institute, American Energy Alliance, Western Energy Alliance and U.S. Oil & Gas Association