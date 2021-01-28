Sanford Vice President discusses vaccine distribution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vice President and Medical Officer of Sanford Dr. Doug Griffin provided updates for vaccine distribution this morning.

Since moving to the new vaccination center in the old Gordman’s building, Dr. Griffin says the vaccinations have gone very well.

Vaccination shots provided are given to patients in phase 1B.

So far, more than 1,000 patients have received the shot.

As seniors come to the vaccination center to get the shot, they can bring along a support person for their services.

The support person will need to wear a mask at all times.

Sanford says they have has enough staff on hand to administer the shots but not enough shots to provide to patients.

As more patients are getting vaccinated, the peak of hospitalizations is well below 10%.

The patients that are still hospitalized are of the older population.

With Sanford Health, more than 70% of their employees are vaccinated.

Dr. Griffin expects the 70% to increase in the following weeks.

As students continue in-person learning, Dr. Griffin states that students should get tested but does not specify how often.

“Should there be surveillance testing for example for athletes and some?” said Dr. Griffin. “I think that may be a reasonable thing but I’m not sure I want to know what the interval is.”

Essentia Health and Fargo Cass Public Health will join the center in a few weeks.

Dr. Griffin says he is unsure at this time how many doses of the vaccine they will receive.

