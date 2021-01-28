Sanford joins forces with local media to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Midwest Radio stations Froggy 99.9 (99.9 FM), Y94 (93.7 FM), KFGO-AM (790 AM/94.1 FM) and Valley News Live are joining forces today to raise money during the 20th Annual Cares for Kids Radiothon presented by Corwin Automotive Group benefiting Children’s Miracle Network at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo.

Last year, the radiothon raised over $160,000.

Money raised during the radiothon is used to support special programs, purchase high-tech medical equipment and fund research and education for Sanford Children’s Hospital, the only Children’s Miracle Network hospital in North Dakota.

100% of funds raised stay local to help children from throughout North Dakota and northwest Minnesota who receive care at Sanford Children’s.

“You never know when your family or someone you know may need the care of Sanford Children’s Hospital, so we encourage everyone to be a part of the story of helping local children,” said Hillery Mork, Children’s Miracle Network development manager for the Sanford Health Foundation. “Every dollar goes to help children who are dealing with serious illness or injury.”

On-air personalities will broadcast live 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days from the dining center of Sanford Medical Center Fargo, 5225 23rd Ave. S. Patients and families will share personal stories about how Sanford Children’s Hospital has made a difference in their lives.

To donate, call 701-478-KIDS (5437) or 877-478-KIDS (5437), or donate online at sanfordhealthfoundation.org/caresforkids.

Follow along online using hashtag #CFK20 during the radiothon and visit Children’s Miracle Network Fargo’s Facebook page for even more uplifting stories of the kids at Sanford Children’s.

For more information, visit sanfordhealthfoundation.org.

