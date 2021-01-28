Advertisement

Richland County woman with Cerebral Palsy missing, family begging for answers

Amber Meyer
Amber Meyer(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local family is begging for answers as the disappearance of their daughter nears the 24-hour mark.

35-year-old Amber Meyer was last seen Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 at her home in rural Richland County, near Hankinson. Meyer’s family says a neighbor saw a strange and unknown vehicle near Meyer’s home around that time, but could not give an exact description of the car.

Meyer’s phone pinged in and around the area of Spencer, Iowa late last night, but her family says so far, Iowa authorities have not yet been able to locate her.

Meyer is described as around five feet tall with reddish hair, she wears glasses, she uses a red walker or wheelchair due to her Cerebral Palsy, and has butterflies on her leg braces.

If you have any information on this case, you’re urged to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 701 642-7711.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

