Advertisement

Pandemic pushes Southwest Airlines to first full-year loss since 1972

It lost $3.1 billion last year
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The pandemic is proving more damaging to Southwest Airlines than the terror attacks of 2001 or the financial crisis and recession of 2008.

Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year, its first full-year loss since 1972. And 2021 is off to a weak start, too.

Southwest says bookings for early this year have stalled in the face of high numbers of new reported cases of COVID-19.

The airline predicts revenue will fall at least 65% in January and February, compared with the same months last year. And it expects to lose between $10 million and $15 million a day during the first quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliver Barker mugshot
ND man accused in brutal Mayville assault now facing criminal sex charges against teen girl
Tru Blu Social Club re-opening in Fargo
Fargo Can't Park Post
Controversial Facebook post prompts Fargo woman to start fundraiser for homeless man
North Dakota Highway Patrol logo
ND man dies following rollover, being pinned under vehicle
Police block Center Ave. bridge following crash
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle crashes into downtown building, driver has serious injuries

Latest News

The Fetal Heartbeat Bill now goes to the South Carolina House, where it’s likely to pass.
SC Senate passes Fetal Heartbeat Bill aimed at restricting most abortions
City of West Fargo announces municipal service changes due to new green risk level
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen charged in fatal shootings of 5 at Indianapolis home