Not as cold today, still tracking Saturday snow chance

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: After a cold start to Today, things then warm up into the teens and 20s under mostly cloudy skies, but it is looking breezy, as well. Friday warms into the 20s for most with the breeze hanging around.

SATURDAY: Though temperatures will be warm Saturday, near 30 degrees, snow/mix is expected on Saturday, with a couple of inches possible. The main track of the system looks to remain to the south and east, though we could receive about an inch or so - with more into central MN.

SUNDAY - TUESDAY: Some snow could linger into Sunday, and some travel impacts could continue Sunday morning, as well. Highs Sunday warm again into the 20s, then colder air is expected Monday morning under partly cloudy skies. Highs Monday again warm into the 20s for most. Tuesday’s temperatures look a bit warmer under partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Snow and wind are looking likely for most of us on Wednesday, so we have raised a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday of next week. At this point, some areas could see blizzard-like conditions, especially in the southern valley. This storm is still a ways out, so timing and track can always change, but travel impacts look likely at this point for Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday warm to near 30 degrees in the southern valley.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 5. High: 17.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 8. High: 24.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Breezy. Low: 21. High: 29.

SUNDAY: Chance of lingering snow. Mostly cloudy. Low: 15. High: 25.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 9. High: 26.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 12. High: 27.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with snow, some could be heavy. Low: 24. High: 29.