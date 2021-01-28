Advertisement

Minnesota Democrats, unions announce meatpacking safety bill

(KSFY)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota House Democrats have teamed up with meatpacking workers on legislation that would protect people who work at meatpacking and food processing plants across the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would provide paid leave to workers at Minnesota meat and poultry processing plants so they could recover from an injury, an illness or care for a sick family member. The bill would also enforce safety compliance.

Several meatpacking plants were shuttered due to virus outbreaks last spring. New federal guidelines to protect meatpacking workers are not mandatory, which critics say makes them easy for employers to disregard.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliver Barker mugshot
ND man accused in brutal Mayville assault now facing criminal sex charges against teen girl
Tru Blu Social Club re-opening in Fargo
Fargo Can't Park Post
Controversial Facebook post prompts Fargo woman to start fundraiser for homeless man
North Dakota Highway Patrol logo
ND man dies following rollover, being pinned under vehicle
Police block Center Ave. bridge following crash
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle crashes into downtown building, driver has serious injuries

Latest News

Amber Meyer
Richland County woman with Cerebral Palsy missing, family begging for answers
1,335 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths in Minnesota
147 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota
ranked-choice voting
Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill