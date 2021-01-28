Advertisement

Man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for fatal beatings

William Hillman
William Hillman(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) - A man with a history of mental illness has been sentenced to serve more than three decades in prison for killing a woman and her adult son in Otter Tail County.

A judge earlier rejected William Hillman’s mental illness defense and found him guilty of fatally beating 42-year-old Denise McFadzen and 21-year-old Dalton McFadzen at their home north of Perham in April 2018. The McFadzens had allowed Hillman to live in their home in Gorman Township.

According to court records, Hillman told investigators he had not taken his medication for schizophrenia for five months. Authorities say the victims were beaten with a large pipe wrench.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliver Barker mugshot
ND man accused in brutal Mayville assault now facing criminal sex charges against teen girl
Tru Blu Social Club re-opening in Fargo
Fargo Can't Park Post
Controversial Facebook post prompts Fargo woman to start fundraiser for homeless man
North Dakota Highway Patrol logo
ND man dies following rollover, being pinned under vehicle
Police block Center Ave. bridge following crash
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle crashes into downtown building, driver has serious injuries

Latest News

Amber Meyer
Richland County woman with Cerebral Palsy missing, family begging for answers
1,335 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths in Minnesota
147 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota
ranked-choice voting
Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill
Minnesota Democrats, unions announce meatpacking safety bill