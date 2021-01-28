Kreuser leads Bison on the court and into the future

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State freshman Grant Nelson is having a strong first season for the Bison. The Devils Lake product is shooting 45-percent from the field, has scored 100 points and snagged 46 rebounds for the Bison so far this year.

Head Coach Dave Richman said he gave Nelson some pretty easy advice when he got to town; and so far, it’s served the freshman well.

“First day of practice, or first workout Coach Richman told me to listen to whatever Rocky says,” Nelson recalled. “And I knew from then he was going to be my go-to guy.”

Richman pointed Nelson to Rocky Kreuser for good reason. The senior captain does it all for the Bison. Shooting 47.5-percent from the field including 40-percent from behind the arc and another 85-percent at the free throw line.

But it’s the range Kreuser says catches most people’s eye.

“Being a five man, that’s one of the main things that the other coach talks about but hey! I want to be known for more than just shooting threes!” Kresuer laughed. “And I think I’ve done that a little bit better this year.”

With 112 rebounds and four double-doubles already this year, Kreuser is absolutely more than just a scoring threat in the Summit League.

He’s also already nearly passed his previous season totals in assists.

The post work and his ability to flash versatility in the wings are all things Nelson is taking note of but the freshman admits it’s more about what Kreuser does off the court.

“It’s more his leadership towards our team,” Nelson explained.

“We talk about servant leadership in our program: ‘Make people around you better and you become great,” Richman explained. “Rocky Kreuser is a prime example of that. He concentrates highly on the things off the court, the little things that we pride ourselves on and their translating into his success. And now he’s just grabbing Grant along the way, and all of our guys. It’s not just Grant, It’s not just the freshman, it’s everybody.”

Kreuser admits he wasn’t the loudest voice when he first got to Fargo but like the stats, it’s come with time.

“There’s definitely a growing process with leadership and just like anything else, with basketball you can get better at it,” Kreuser said. “Last year I obviously learned a lot from Vinnie Shahid and Jared Samuelson being great captains and then this year I think I just took that next step.”

Kreuser said it has been the most rewarding to see Nelson gain confidence and his voice in the locker room. He pointed to the TCU game as a turning point in Nelson’s confidence.

A game Kreuser himself scored 21 points and shot over 87-percent for the Bison.

