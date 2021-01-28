Crash block downtown Fargo bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching an area near the Center Ave. Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead for a possible victim of a crash, and authorities have that bridge blocked off.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning and police say one person may be in a nearby building.

The vehicle was found near the Mid-America Steel building and first responders are working that area.

Two fire trucks are on scene and police squad cars are blocking the bridge on the Fargo and Moorhead sides.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.