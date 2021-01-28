City of West Fargo announces municipal service changes due to new green risk level

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Governor Doug Burgum announced the statewide risk level is being adjusted from moderate, yellow risk to low, green risk, effective 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29. In accordance with this change, the City of West Fargo is adjusting municipal services and building operations based on the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines to continue operating safely for both employees and the public.

The following changes will go into effect 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29. The West Fargo Police Department and City Hall (800 Fourth Ave. E.) will open to the public for walk-in services at designated reception areas, such as municipal court and utility bill payments. The public is encouraged to use the drop box in front of the north shared entrance of the building to submit payments and materials to the City.

The Municipal Court will continue to hold appearances by telephone, but trials will be held in person. Public Works and Sanitation buildings will remain closed to walk-ins and are only available to visit by appointment only. Visitors for scheduled appointments will need to sanitize, wear facemasks and practice social distancing. The Assessing Department will be conducting on-site property reviews for occupied buildings.

The West Fargo Fire Department will continue to have their stations open to the public. All employees within the fire department will be wearing personal protective equipment, sanitizing thoroughly, doing temperature checks and maintaining social distance guidelines.

The West Fargo Public Library will continue to remain open to walk-in service. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. The library will continue contactless curbside pickup and virtual programming, with safety protocols in place. Those protocols include the availability of masks and sanitizers, capacity seating and the availability of self-service hold pickup and item checkout. For more information about specific COVID-19 safety protocols or information about library events and programming, visit www.westfargolibrary.org.

Contracted cleaning crews will thoroughly clean and disinfect all areas of any building in use.

Meeting space will be limited to 75% capacity, and attendees will be spaced to maintain 6 feet apart. Public meetings can be held in the Commission Chambers with 75% capacity, spacing restrictions and a video conference option still available. Some meetings may still be held exclusively online. To determine options for participation for a specific meeting, please check the events calendar on www.westfargond.gov. Details of these meetings are subject to change until the meeting begins, so attendees are encouraged to check the calendar close to the meeting date and time.

Each department may have their own individual policies and procedures based on the needs and functions of the department that will go into effect. The community is encouraged to call (701) 433-5300 and ask to speak to the specific department to check their operational policies.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.