Advertisement

CDC urges us to get our 2nd COVID shot on time

The second dose can be given up to six weeks after the first if a delay is necessary
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – While there’s a small amount of wiggle room when it comes to getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to make sure they get the second dose of the same vaccine on time.

“That would be three weeks for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine,” according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director.

She knows that sometimes life can get in the way and some may miss their second dose window.

“In those circumstances, the second dose may be given up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first,” Walensky said.

The most common vaccine side effects are pain, swelling and redness in the arm where you got the shot.

Chills, tiredness and headaches are more commonly seen after the second dose.

The side effects usually start within a day or two of getting the vaccine but go away in a few days. Most of them have been mild to moderate.

“These symptoms mean that your immune system is revving up and the vaccine is actually working,” according to Walensky.

However, the CDC says a small number of people have had severe side effects that affected their ability to do daily activities.

Severe allergic reactions known as anaphylaxis are not, a major problem with the coronavirus vaccines so far. Only a handful of cases have been reported.

“Let me be clear. These are rare treatable outcomes, and the COVID-19 vaccines are safe,” Walensky said.

If you’ve had a severe allergic reaction or an immediate allergic reaction, even if it wasn’t severe, to any ingredient in the vaccines, the CDC says you shouldn’t get it.

You can find a list of the ingredients on the CDC’s website under the COVID-19 vaccines tab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliver Barker mugshot
ND man accused in brutal Mayville assault now facing criminal sex charges against teen girl
Tru Blu Social Club re-opening in Fargo
Fargo Can't Park Post
Controversial Facebook post prompts Fargo woman to start fundraiser for homeless man
North Dakota Highway Patrol logo
ND man dies following rollover, being pinned under vehicle
Police block Center Ave. bridge following crash
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle crashes into downtown building, driver has serious injuries

Latest News

A team of health experts under the WHO ended their two-week quarantine in Wuhan, China, and...
WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Trading sites restrict stock trading in GameStop, other companies
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter
Amber Meyer
Richland County woman with Cerebral Palsy missing, family begging for answers
Indianapolis teen is suspect in family's killing