Advertisement

147 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 147 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,417 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 16 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.58 percent.

There are now 1,051 active cases in North Dakota, with 49 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliver Barker mugshot
ND man accused in brutal Mayville assault now facing criminal sex charges against teen girl
Tru Blu Social Club re-opening in Fargo
Fargo Can't Park Post
Controversial Facebook post prompts Fargo woman to start fundraiser for homeless man
North Dakota Highway Patrol logo
ND man dies following rollover, being pinned under vehicle
Police block Center Ave. bridge following crash
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle crashes into downtown building, driver has serious injuries

Latest News

Amber Meyer
Richland County woman with Cerebral Palsy missing, family begging for answers
1,335 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths in Minnesota
ranked-choice voting
Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill
Minnesota Democrats, unions announce meatpacking safety bill