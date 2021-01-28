147 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 147 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,417 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 16 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.58 percent.

There are now 1,051 active cases in North Dakota, with 49 patients hospitalized.

