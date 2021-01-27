Tru Blu Social Club re-opening in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular steakhouse is re-opening in Fargo soon.

Tru Blu Social Club is one of many eateries a small Twin-Cities-based restaurant group is buying. Tru Blu will re-open under a new name and concept with details to be announced at a later date.

The deal includes several restaurants in Minnesota and North Dakota, including Fargo’s Lucky’s 13 Pub.

Eclectic Culinary Concepts has acquired the assets of seven Lucky’s 13. It’s owned by Charlie Burrows, Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson. The three first partnered in 2016 out of Minneapolis to launch Pajarito, a modern Mexican bistro with locations in St. Paul and Edina, Minn.

Burrows opened the first Lucky’s 13 in 2007 with former Lucky U Too business partner, Linda Young, who died in 2018.

The new acquisition includes restaurant assets Lucky U Too previously sold to the private party: Lucky’s 13 locations in Bloomington, Burnsville, Mendota, Plymouth and Roseville, Minn., and Bismarck and Fargo, a former Rudy’s Redeye Grill in Rosemount, Yankee Tavern in Eagan, Minn, the former Tru Blu in Fargo and Me & Julio in Hastings, Minn.

Plans are underway to re-open the former Rudy’s location as The Clover with a targeted opening date of early spring.

