Advertisement

Tru Blu Social Club re-opening in Fargo

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular steakhouse is re-opening in Fargo soon.

Tru Blu Social Club is one of many eateries a small Twin-Cities-based restaurant group is buying. Tru Blu will re-open under a new name and concept with details to be announced at a later date.

The deal includes several restaurants in Minnesota and North Dakota, including Fargo’s Lucky’s 13 Pub.

Eclectic Culinary Concepts has acquired the assets of seven Lucky’s 13. It’s owned by Charlie Burrows, Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson. The three first partnered in 2016 out of Minneapolis to launch Pajarito, a modern Mexican bistro with locations in St. Paul and Edina, Minn.

Burrows opened the first Lucky’s 13 in 2007 with former Lucky U Too business partner, Linda Young, who died in 2018.

The new acquisition includes restaurant assets Lucky U Too previously sold to the private party: Lucky’s 13 locations in Bloomington, Burnsville, Mendota, Plymouth and Roseville, Minn., and Bismarck and Fargo, a former Rudy’s Redeye Grill in Rosemount, Yankee Tavern in Eagan, Minn, the former Tru Blu in Fargo and Me & Julio in Hastings, Minn.

Plans are underway to re-open the former Rudy’s location as The Clover with a targeted opening date of early spring.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Bellanger
MN woman warns of possible ploy to lure women
Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out
Fargo Can't Park Post
Controversial Facebook post prompts Fargo woman to start fundraiser for homeless man
Kmart project
Project involving demolition of Fargo Kmart
Theft suspects wanted
Fargo and Grand Forks Police needs help identifying suspects in recent thefts

Latest News

Minnesota Driver's License Extensions Ending
Minnesota driver’s license and ID card extensions ending
Jerome Koon
Fargo man charged in connection to weekend shooting at apartment complex
Weather - Noon Weather - January 27
Weather - Noon Weather - January 27
Mr. Food - Buffalo Cauliflower - January 27
Mr. Food - Buffalo Cauliflower - January 27