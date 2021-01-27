Scam reported in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department says that people are calling residents in the area looking for donations on behalf of the police department. The caller claims that the donations would be used to help with COVID-19 relief and to address unrest between political groups.

The police say they’re not requesting any donations for any cause at this time and to do your research before donating.

