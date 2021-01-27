Advertisement

Scam reported in Fergus Falls

(KOSA)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department says that people are calling residents in the area looking for donations on behalf of the police department. The caller claims that the donations would be used to help with COVID-19 relief and to address unrest between political groups.

The police say they’re not requesting any donations for any cause at this time and to do your research before donating.

