No one injured after a semi fire in the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo fire crews responded to a fire in the 240th block of 7th ave NW at Key contracting inc around 2 p.m.

Chief Fuller with West Fargo fire says a driver was passing by on 7th Ave., saw smoke coming from the yard called the owner.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a semi cab that was fully involved in flames.

Because of how close the fire was to the diesel fuel in the tank and the building the call was then updated to a full structure fire. Crews worked to make sure the fire was out safely.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time but Fuller said most of these types of semis have fiberglass hoods that are extremely flammable material.

No one was injured but the semi is a total loss.

