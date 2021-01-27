Advertisement

ND man accused in brutal Mayville assault now facing criminal sex charges against minor

Oliver Barker mugshot
Oliver Barker mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man has been charged with sex crimes against a minor(s) just two weeks after police connected him to a brutal assault on Mayville State’s campus.

20-year-old Oliver Barker is charged with felony promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, felony possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor count of sexual assault of a minor.

Traill County Court officials say as of Wednesday morning, the documents in this case are confidential and were not able to be obtained by Valley News Live.

Court records show Barker was scheduled to be seen in Traill County Court at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated once Barker’s documents are available to the public.

