Minnesota driver’s license and ID card extensions ending

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Minnesotans who have been putting off driver’s license and ID card renewals due to the pandemic will need to take action soon.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there are about 300,000 licenses and ID cards that would have expired between March 13, 2020, and February 28, 2021. The expiration date on these cards was extended to March 31, 2021 because of COVID-19.

Minnesotans with cards that expire on March 1st or later must renew it by the expiration date listed on the card.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), which regulates commercial driver’s licenses, extended expiration dates to Feb. 28. Commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders will need to renew by Feb. 28 to maintain valid driving privileges. CDL holders whose medical certificate expired on or after Sept. 1, 2020, will need to provide an updated medical certificate and self-certification form to maintain their CDL.

