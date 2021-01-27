Local hospitals, clinics discuss vaccine allocations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local hospitals and clinics within the Cass and Clay county areas are discussing vaccine allocations.

Essentia Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines to the public last week on Tuesday, January 19th and continued on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Vaccinations were given to the Phase 1B priority group which included North Dakota residents or those with an established North Dakota primary care provider, aged 75 or older.

Vaccines were also given to remaining Phase 1A health care workers.

Over the three days, 1,330 doses were given out.

There was no adverse reaction for either the public or employees.

Essentia Health anticipates their next allocation to arrive the second week of February and are expecting around 1,000 doses in that allocation.

In Minnesota, allocation of the vaccine is done through statewide health coalitions with allocation coming from the State of Minnesota. In North Dakota, Essentia Health receives vaccine allocation from the State of North Dakota to provide to all Essentia Health locations within North Dakota.

Essentia Health is collaborating with Clay County Public Health to vaccinate our Moorhead and Clay County patients.

The first Moorhead clinic is this week, and staff will continue to work with Clay County Public Health to develop ongoing vaccine clinics for our patients.

In both Minnesota and North Dakota, Essentia Health will follow direction given by the state department of health for the prioritization of who should be vaccinated.

Vaccination is dependent on availability of vaccine.

Fargo Cass Public Health typically receives information about the next week’s expected vaccine allocation on Tuesdays.

Currently, the North Dakota Department of Health is allocating vaccine to enrolled providers on a three-week rotation.

Their most recent allocation was 1,475 doses, which is for the week of January 25th.

Separately, officials have also received a vaccine allocation for second doses, which is administered to individuals who received their first dose from them.

That vaccine allocation is received on a weekly basis.

Cass County Public Health typically receives the vaccine every Wednesday which schedules the clinics for vaccines.

The clinic provided 500 doses on Tuesday and expected to do 450 doses on Thursday.

So far, over 1,000 doses have been administered with close numbers expected for this week.

The focus is still on priority group 1A which is huge in Clay County.

Valley News Live has reached out to Sanford for their vaccine allocation and has not heard of anything as of now.

