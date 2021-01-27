Judge: George Floyd case cannot include his previous arrests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A judge has ruled that information about George Floyd’s prior arrests can’t be used at the trials of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in his death.

However, Judge Peter Cahill also ruled in a decision made public Tuesday that the jury can hear about two prior cases involving Derek Chauvin, the former officer accused of kneeling on handcuffed Floyd’s neck despite Floyd’s pleas for air.

In one case, Chauvin knelt on the neck of a woman who was prone on the ground. In the other, Chauvin saw two other officers place a man in a side recovery position.

The judge says he will explain his reasoning at a later date.

