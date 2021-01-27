Advertisement

Judge: George Floyd case cannot include his previous arrests

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A judge has ruled that information about George Floyd’s prior arrests can’t be used at the trials of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in his death.

However, Judge Peter Cahill also ruled in a decision made public Tuesday that the jury can hear about two prior cases involving Derek Chauvin, the former officer accused of kneeling on handcuffed Floyd’s neck despite Floyd’s pleas for air.

In one case, Chauvin knelt on the neck of a woman who was prone on the ground. In the other, Chauvin saw two other officers place a man in a side recovery position.

The judge says he will explain his reasoning at a later date.

