Governor Doug Burgum adjusts statewide risk level to low and increases recommended occupancy limits

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota at their lowest level since mid-August, Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the statewide risk level is being adjusted from moderate/yellow risk to low/green risk, effective 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

A low/green risk level increases the recommended occupancy limit for bars, restaurants, and other food service establishments from 65 percent of licensed facility capacity up to 200 patrons, to 80 percent of licensed facility capacity up to 300 patrons, with social distancing. Face coverings should be strongly recommended or required. Banquet, ballrooms, and event venues are recommended at 75 percent of room capacity, not to exceed the ND Smart Restart capacity limits.

Burgum noted active cases have decreased to 1,016 today, down from over 10,000 in mid-November, and the state’s 14-day positivity rate has decreased to 3.17 percent, the lowest since Aug. 22. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stand at 49, down from a peak of 334 on Nov. 11.

North Dakota ranked lowest among all states for test positivity last week, according to the state report distributed by the White House, and first among states in the percentage of received vaccine doses administered as of Tuesday, at 87 percent, according to the CDC Data Tracker.

“We’re grateful to all North Dakotans, including our medical, education, and business communities, for their actions that have contributed to these positive results,” Burgum said. “We continue to use a data-driven approach to navigate this pandemic, and all data indicates North Dakota is heading in the right direction. To continue these positive trends, we encourage North Dakotans to keep using the tools that got us here: physical distance, wear a mask when you can’t distance, get vaccinated when it’s your turn, get tested and, if positive, seek out monoclonal antibody treatments, which can dramatically reduce hospitalization and mortality rates if administered at the right time to eligible patients.”

Burgum encouraged residents to observe local protocols, including local mask requirements, and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn, to stay healthy, protect the vulnerable and keep children in school.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.