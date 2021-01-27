Advertisement

Governor Doug Burgum adjusts statewide risk level to low and increases recommended occupancy limits

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota at their lowest level since mid-August, Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the statewide risk level is being adjusted from moderate/yellow risk to low/green risk, effective 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

A low/green risk level increases the recommended occupancy limit for bars, restaurants, and other food service establishments from 65 percent of licensed facility capacity up to 200 patrons, to 80 percent of licensed facility capacity up to 300 patrons, with social distancing. Face coverings should be strongly recommended or required. Banquet, ballrooms, and event venues are recommended at 75 percent of room capacity, not to exceed the ND Smart Restart capacity limits.

Burgum noted active cases have decreased to 1,016 today, down from over 10,000 in mid-November, and the state’s 14-day positivity rate has decreased to 3.17 percent, the lowest since Aug. 22. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stand at 49, down from a peak of 334 on Nov. 11.

North Dakota ranked lowest among all states for test positivity last week, according to the state report distributed by the White House, and first among states in the percentage of received vaccine doses administered as of Tuesday, at 87 percent, according to the CDC Data Tracker.

“We’re grateful to all North Dakotans, including our medical, education, and business communities, for their actions that have contributed to these positive results,” Burgum said. “We continue to use a data-driven approach to navigate this pandemic, and all data indicates North Dakota is heading in the right direction. To continue these positive trends, we encourage North Dakotans to keep using the tools that got us here: physical distance, wear a mask when you can’t distance, get vaccinated when it’s your turn, get tested and, if positive, seek out monoclonal antibody treatments, which can dramatically reduce hospitalization and mortality rates if administered at the right time to eligible patients.”

Burgum encouraged residents to observe local protocols, including local mask requirements, and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn, to stay healthy, protect the vulnerable and keep children in school.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Bellanger
MN woman warns of possible ploy to lure women
Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out
Fargo Can't Park Post
Controversial Facebook post prompts Fargo woman to start fundraiser for homeless man
Kmart project
Project involving demolition of Fargo Kmart
Theft suspects wanted
Fargo and Grand Forks Police needs help identifying suspects in recent thefts

Latest News

This is the coldest day of the year so far. Temperatures well below zero degrees making your...
Wind chill warnings on coldest night of season
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Judge: George Floyd case cannot include his previous arrests
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Jan 26
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Jan 26
News - 10:00PM News Jan 26 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Jan 26 - Part 2