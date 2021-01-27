Advertisement

FPD: Shooting investigation ‘very, very active,’ public safety still a concern

The Arbors
The Arbors(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say the investigation into a shooting at The Arbors apartment complex at 704 23rd St. S. remains ‘very, very active,’ and includes multiple agencies.

Fargo Police responded just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 to a report of a shooting at the complex, and later learned 24-year-old Ophelia Quiah was in the hospital with serious injuries.

28-year-old Jerome Koon was arrested in connection to the shooting, but has yet to be formally charged.

Fargo Police say because there are a number of people still at large involved with Sunday’s shooting, there remains a public safety risk.

“Until we can identify and apprehend everyone involved, there is a possibility that there is a danger to the public,” Jessica Schindeldecker with Fargo Police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fargo Police Department at 701-241-1431. They also can text FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

