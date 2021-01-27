Fargo man charged in connection to weekend shooting at apartment complex

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The only man Fargo Police have arrested and named in connection to a shooting at a Fargo apartment complex has now been officially charged.

28-year-old Jerome Koon is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and terrorizing for the Jan. 24 incident.

Fargo Police responded just before 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting at the That Arbor’s Apartment at 704 23rd St. S., and later learned 24-year-old Ophelia Quiah was in the hospital with serious injuries.

Court documents say surveillance video in the area shows Quiah, Koon and another individual arrive at the complex, and state Quiah had a black bag with her.

Three men jumped to the ground from a window at a neighboring building, and documents say one of the men had a handgun. Koon then grabbed an AR rifle from the black bag, while the man with the handgun pointed the gun at Koon and Quiah.

Documents say shots are believed to have been fired from both men, and Quiah was struck multiple times. Documents also say one of Koon’s rounds struck an adjacent occupied apartment building.

Police later found the AR and a vehicle related to the incident concealed near Villa Dr. S.

Fargo Police say because there are a number of people still at large involved with Sunday’s shooting, there remains a public safety risk.

“Until we can identify and apprehend everyone involved, there is a possibility that there is a danger to the public,” Jessica Schindeldecker with Fargo Police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fargo Police Department at 701-241-1431. They also can text FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

